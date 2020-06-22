The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has called for an all-party meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday to review the Covid-19 pandemic across the state.

State Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said on Monday that the state government would make a presentation in the all-party meeting, explaining the steps taken by the health department so far to battle out the health and hygiene crisis.

Bandhopadhyay also said that West Bengal has witnessed a downward graph in the number of Covid-19 infections.

“Currently there are only 5,093 active coronavirus cases across the state. As many as 8,297 corona patients have already been discharged. The discharge ratio in Bengal stands at about 60 per cent now, which is much higher than the national average of 55.48 per cent,” he said.

The Home Secretary said that over 4 lakh Covid-19 tests have already been conducted in various laboratories so far across the state. “This is a very positive development and the CM wants people to know that the Covid graph is slowly getting flattened,” he added.

“We will take part in the all-party meeting. On one hand, we, the Opposition parties, will criticise the government in areas where they have failed, but on the other we will play a responsible role for the interest of Bengal and its people as far as the Covid-19 pandemic is concerned,” said Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.