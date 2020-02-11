With the Aam Aadmi Party heading towards victory to form the government in Delhi for third time, congratulatory messages started flowing in for Arvind Kejriwal’s party today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called her Delhi counterpart to congratulate him on his party’s performance in the national capital.

“I have congratulated Arvind Kejriwal, people have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected,” Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee congratulated her Delhi counterpart by saying, “Delhi election results show AAP all set to win Delhi election with a thumping majority yet again.”

Launching an attack on BJP, she said, “Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.”

Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 11, 2020

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister had urged the Delhi voters to pick AAP over BJP in the elections.

Arvind Kejriwal has a close-knit political relationship with Mamata Banerjee’s TMC as last year, Kejriwal had shared the stage along with other opposition leaders, who spoke out against the centre at a massive Kolkata rally organised by Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

After Mamata Banerjee, DMK’s MK Stalin also congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country,” he said.

I congratulate @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty for forming government yet again in Delhi,on a massive mandate. This is clear vindication that development trumps communal politics. Federal rights and regional aspirations must be strengthened in the interest of our country. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 11, 2020

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal terming the AAP’s performance as a ‘resounding victory’ in Delhi elections.

“Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country,” he said in a tweet.

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty on a resounding victory in Delhi elections. Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country. pic.twitter.com/oJYbH7YsA3 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 11, 2020

At present, AAP is leading on 57 seats while Congress on 13 seats in the 70 seats Delhi Assembly.

A nail-biting competition is being witnessed at Patparganj constituency where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is trailing behind by BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi.

At present, Negi with 39436 votes is 556 votes ahead of Sisodia who got 38880. Congress’s Laxman Rawat is way behind from both the leaders with 1466 votes.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister is leading comfortably on New Delhi seat 21025 seats leaving BJP’s Sunil Kumar Yadav behind with 9182 votes.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray for the keenly watched battle of the national capital. Of them, 79 (12%), were women, up from 66 in the previous assembly elections.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, out of 70 seats, the AAP won 67 and the BJP secured three seats.