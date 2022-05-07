Malayali vlogger’s body exhumed for autopsy

A team of forensic experts led by local police exhumed the body of Malayali vlogger Rifa Mehnu from a cemetery in a mosque on Saturday after gaining permission from the Kozhikode Revenue Divisional Officer.

On March 1, the vlogger was discovered dead in Dubai with her husband Mehnaz and their two-year-old son.

Rifa, a social media activist with millions of Instagram followers, appears on the photo-sharing app alongside her spouse on a regular basis.

Rifa and her husband were seen in a restaurant in Dubai in her last video, which was posted the day before her body was discovered.

Mehnaz and a friend discovered the body on March 1.

Later, the body was transported to Kozhikode and interred in the mosque’s cemetery.

Rifa’s parents, on the other hand, filed a complaint about their daughter’s death, and her husband was arrested by Kasargod police.

Rifa’s mother stated, “We now expect to achieve justice and hope that the autopsy will uncover the cause of her death.”

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police Department is investigating the circumstances behind Rifa’s death.

(with inputs from IANS)