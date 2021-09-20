Minor death probe: Malda cops exhume body

Police in Malda today exhumed the body of a minor girl in the presence of a magistrate to investigate the alleged murder of the deceased by her grandparents and uncle in Kochpukur area under the Harishchandrapur police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, but the accused persons have been absconding since then. The girl was only 12 years old, while the accused grandparents are Mahatab Ali and Ujlefa Bibi and the uncle Tarikul Islam.

According to the mother of the girl, the grandparents had taken the girl to help them work on a nearby farm land on 13 September, but that she later came to know that her daughter had allegedly committed suicide. On reaching the site, the woman and her husband found the girl lying dead on the farmland, it is learnt.

“The body was then buried, but after a few days, a quarrel between us and the family of Tarikul started over a plot of land, which had been given to our deceased girl. During a brawl, Tarikul told us that if we did not meet his demand he would kill my other daughter too, just like he had murdered my other girl. The very night I filed a complaint with the police against them,” said the mother of the deceased.

“The police, in order to send the body for postmortem, exhumed the corpse in the presence of a magistrate there,” an official source said today. Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said the post-mortem on the exhumed

body will be done in the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). “The police are investigating the case,” he said.