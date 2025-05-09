Malayalam actor Hareesh Peradi hails PM Modi, says ‘My 150 crore brothers and sisters and I sleep peacefully because this man stands guard, giving up his sleep’

Noted Malayalam actor Hareesh Peradi has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping his word on retaliating against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“I and my 150 crore brothers and sisters are sleeping soundly in the lap of our foster mother today because this steadfast man, who sees the country of his birth as his mother and stepmother, and considers the country to be his heart, is standing guard without sleep,” Hareesh Peradi wrote in a Facebook post.

“The groups of hypocritical intellectuals, who justify all types of murders — including murders with 51 stab wounds, rotten political murders, and extreme inhuman mass murders by Hamas — without any hesitation, the neighbouring kings who are not Swarajs, the fake currencies, and the slogans of the great men who say “No to war” will have a sleepless night on their bed mats today,” he wrote in the post. Hareesh ended the note by writing, “Jai Modiji… Jai Hind.”

