Make water conservation an integral aspect of life: Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday appealed to all citizens to make the conservation of water an integral aspect of their daily lives to accelerate the spirit of Jan Andolan.

During his address at the fourth National Water Awards at Vigyan Bhawan here, he also called for reinvigorating traditional water harvesting structures such as ponds through a renewed commitment to the “3Rs of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

Congratulating the winners for their exemplary work in the field of water resources management, Dhankhar called upon all public representatives at the panchayat, state, and national levels to make water conservation a priority and lead by example.

Drawing attention to Constitutional provisions such as the Directive Principles of State Policy and the Fundamental Duties that emphasise the conservation of water and environment, the vice president highlighted the transformational impact that government initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission were having on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Noting that the conservation of water has always been an inalienable facet of India’s civilisational ethos, he said it was the responsibility of every citizen to ensure the wise use of nature’s gifts.

“Natural resources utilisation has to be as per our optimum necessity,” he said.

The Vice-President also inaugurated a short film featuring the animated character Piku, the mascot of the National Water Mission, to be telecast on Doordarshan for amplifying the message of water conservation.