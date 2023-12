Major transfer of IAS, IPS officers in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2025 Kumbh Mela

The Uttar Pradesh government has shifted six IAS and 14 IPS officers and also appointed an officer to look into the Kumbh Mela. New police chiefs of Maharajganj, Ambedkarnagar and Hathras districts were also appointed.

All the transfer orders were notified Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday.

According to IAS transfers, In-charge Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand has been made Kumbh Mela 2025 Officer, Prayagraj, while Inspector General Registration Kanchan Verma has been made Director General School Education in his place.

Rupesh Kumar, Secretary Secondary Education Department has been given the additional responsibility of Inspector General Registration. Additional Food Commissioner and Secretary, Vigilance Commission, Anil Kumar has been made in-charge Commissioner and Registrar Cooperative Societies. This post was vacant for a long time.

Special Secretary Agriculture Production Commissioner Branch Sukhlal Bharti has been made Special Secretary Secondary Education Department and Additional Housing Commissioner Dr. Vipin Kumar Mishra has been made Additional Food Commissioner and Secretary Vigilance Commission.

Among the IPS transfered,Maharajganj SP Dr. Kaustubh has been made SP of Ambedkar Nagar while Agra’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Somendra Meena has been made the SP of Maharajganj. Ghaziabad’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Aggarwal has been made the SP of Hathras.

IG CBCID Satyanarayan has been promoted to ADG rank while in Prayagraj Commissionerate, Deputy Commissioner Pawan Kumar has been promoted as Additional Police Commissioner.

Banda’s DIG Range Vipin Kumar Mishra has been made DIG PAC in Varanasi, Ghaziabad Additional Police Commissioner Bharti Singh has been sent to PTS Meerut, Varanasi DIG PAC Ajay Kumar Singh has been made DIG of Banda Range and PTS Moradabad SP Kalpana Saxena has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad.

Ambedkar Nagar SP Ajit Kumar Sinha has been made SP Cyber Crime. Hathras SP Devesh Kumar Pandey has been made the commandant of PAC Moradabad. SP Rules and Books Nizam Hasan transfer order to PTS Meerut earlier has been canceled.

Kanpur, SP LIU Arvind Mishra has been sent to Power Corporation, Azamgarh SP LIU Shailendra Kumar Rai has been sent to PTS Meerut and Chandra Prakash Shukla, posted in Cooperative Cell, has been made SP LIU in Azamgarh.