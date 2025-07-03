Major train accident averted in J’khand; 14 freight wagons derail

A major train accident was narrowly averted on Thursday morning in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district after 14 wagons of a freight train derailed at high speed and crashed into a stationary goods train at the Binduwasini rake loading site in Barharwa block.

The accident caused extensive damage to railway property though no human casualties were reported.

Advertisement

According to railway officials, the incident occurred when a fully loaded goods rake—parked at the siding—started rolling down uncontrollably without a driver or brake control. It rammed into another stationary goods train, causing a loud crash and a domino derailment of wagons carrying stone chips. The impact was severe, with wagons piling atop each other and flying off the track. Panic gripped the yard, with dramatic visuals of the mishap circulating widely.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there was no loss of human life. However, 14 goats grazing near the tracks were killed after being hit by the derailed wagons. Eyewitnesses said the outcome could have been far worse if locals had been nearby at the time.

Railway sources confirmed that heavy machinery and cranes were mobilized from Malda division and Sahibganj to clear the derailed wagons and restore operations. Preliminary assessments suggest significant financial losses running into lakhs of rupees.

Malda Division PRO Pranay Kumar stated, “The DRM and senior officers have reached the site. Restoration work is underway, and a full damage assessment will be available by evening.”

An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain whether technical failure or human error triggered the accident. Railway authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against any personnel found negligent.

Terrified locals who witnessed the crash described it as a “chilling” experience. One eyewitness said, “It felt like a scene from a disaster movie—wagons piling over each other and crashing down. Thankfully, no human lives were lost.”

Efforts are on to clear the debris and bring operations back to normal as swiftly as possible.