Major fire at gate of Mahakaleshwar temple

A major fire erupted at one of the gates of the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday afternoon.

About half a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the ‘darshan’ process was halted due to the fire. The fire started above the ‘Shankh Dwar’ of the temple.

According to Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh, it is suspected that the fire started due to some malfunction or overheating of one of the batteries placed above the gate.

The fire erupted in the batteries of the air quality management system. No one was injured in the fire, as per initial information received from officials.

The fire tenders doused the flames, and the fire was also brought under control.