Major explosives haul unearthed in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan

In a major breakthrough against left-wing extremism, security forces in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district uncovered a large cache of explosives hidden by CPI (Maoist) cadres in the forests of Gobargota Hills. The seizure followed a joint operation launched after police received intelligence on June 28 about Maoist activity in Rajjama village under Kharsawan police station limits.

Acting swiftly, a joint team comprising Kharsawan police, Special Execution Team (SET-01), and the 60th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted an extensive search in the dense forest area. During the operation, the team located a cave in Gobargota Hill where Maoists had stored a variety of explosives intended to target security forces and disrupt anti-Naxal operations.

The recovered items included 5 kilograms of white powder explosive, 29 can-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs) of various sizes, 500 electric detonators, nine bundles of commercial cordex wire, four bundles of electric wire of varying thickness, one kilogram of naphthalene balls, and 66 syringes. The explosives were safely destroyed on-site by the bomb disposal squad in view of public safety and operational risk.

Following the recovery, an FIR was registered at Kharsawan police station under Case No. 49/25, dated 29 June 2025. Charges have been framed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosives Act, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Police have launched further investigation and intensified area surveillance to track down Maoist operatives linked to the explosives dump.

Authorities believe the seizure is a significant blow to Maoist efforts in the region and underscores the continued vigilance of security forces in combating insurgency in Jharkhand’s forested zones.