Major ATS Operation in Dhanbad: Raids at 15 locations, 5 suspects detained

Jharkhand’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a major operation on Saturday, conducting raids at 15 different locations across Dhanbad, including Wasseypur and Bhuli. Five individuals have been detained for questioning in connection with suspected terror links.

Inspector General of Police (Operations) A V Homkar clarified that the ongoing action in Dhanbad is not connected to the recent Pahalgam incident in Kashmir. He stated that the operation was initiated based on specific local intelligence inputs.

According to sources, the ATS began the operation early on Saturday morning following credible information about potential terror activities. During the raids, laptops, firearms, incriminating literature, and several electronic devices were reportedly seized. However, official confirmation regarding the seized items is still awaited from ATS or local police.

Among those detained are Yusuf and Kauser from Wasseypur, along with Shabnam, wife of Ayaz from Shamsher Nagar. Gulaz, a computer operator working on an outsourced contract at the Dhanbad Circle Officer’s office, was also taken into custody. Gulaz was reportedly responsible for recruiting several junior operators locally.

The ATS teams carried out searches in multiple areas, including Wasseypur’s Nuri Masjid, Gaffar Colony, and Bhuli police station area.

During the operations, a pen drive and several crucial documents were recovered, pointing towards suspected terrorist activities. Preliminary investigations suggest that some individuals might have been communicating with terror groups through the dark web.

In addition, security agencies are searching for an AK-47 rifle. In this connection, a raid was also conducted at the residence of Haroon Rashid alias Guddu in Bhuli, who is said to be a close associate of gangster Prince Khan. A pen drive was seized from his house as well.

The operation is being led by Jharkhand ATS SP Rishabh Jha, supported by personnel from Dhanbad, Barwadda, Kenduadih, Putki, and Tetulmari police stations, along with the Jaguar force.

Sources indicated that the ATS launched the operation after receiving intelligence regarding certain networks in Dhanbad suspected of involvement in terror-related activities.

With the suspects now in custody, security agencies are hoping to gather further leads. Following the raids, security has been heightened across Dhanbad, and authorities anticipate further significant revelations in the coming days.