Maharashtra Polls: CMs of Congress-Ruled states gather in Mumbai to debunk BJP’s fake promises charge

Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, including Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, along with deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar Saturday joined forces in Mumbai to counter BJP’s allegations of fake promises in their respective states.

Accusing the BJP and its allies of running a “false advertisement” campaign, the leaders defended their states’ accomplishments and extended an invitation to Maharashtra’s ruling coalition leaders to visit their states to witness the works being done by the Congress governments.

With pointed remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s campaign narrative, the leaders outlined a series of welfare initiatives implemented under Congress rule, asserting that transparency and real progress remain the cornerstone of their governance.

Highlighting Telangana’s welfare achievements, CM Reddy said, “Narendra Modi lied about the guarantees given by Telangana government and Congress. Whereas Maharashtra has the highest number of farmer suicide cases in the country and the Congress government in Telangana has fulfilled the promise it made.”

“Loan waiver was done to provide relief to farmers in Telangana; We have given 50 thousand government jobs within 10 months; Gas cylinder is available in Telangana for Rs 500; There is free bus facility for women in the state; Lakhs of families are taking advantage of free electricity; There is MSP on paddy and a bonus of Rs 500,” the Telangana CM stated.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said “The three of us are here to tell and show what we have promised, what we have delivered.”

“I was surprised to hear that the BJP allies had run a big false advertisement yesterday. I invite the leaders of the three parties, BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena who are running this Mahayuti government, to visit Karnataka so that they can see what we have promised, what we have delivered and how our five guarantees have benefited the people of Karnataka,” he added.

Himachal CM Sukhu also echoed their sentiments and accused the BJP of orchestrating “operation lotus” in Himachal Pradesh.

“Truth always faces lies but in the end, it’s the truth that triumphs. Just like Maharashtra, ‘Operation Lotus’ took place in Himachal Pradesh as well during the Rajya Sabha elections…,” he said.

The presser by CMs of Congress came after PM Modi attacked the grand old party for allegedly making fake promises during election campaigns.

In a social media post earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi alleged, “The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!”