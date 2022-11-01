Maharashtra pilgrims’ death: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

According to officials, Chief Minister contacted the district administration and instructed proper treatment to be given to the injured. As per officials, he has also directed an immediate inquiry into how the accident happened.

On October 31, seven pilgrims were killed and five others injured after a speeding SUV hit a group of 32 Warkari (pilgrims) near Sangole town in Maharashtra’s Solapur district on Monday evening.

मृत वारकरी बांधवांच्या नातेवाईक आणि आप्तेष्टांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. मृतांच्या कुटुंबीयांना प्रत्येकी पाच लाख रुपयांची मदत घोषित करण्यात आली असून जखमी वारकरी बांधवांना तातडीने योग्य ते उपचार देण्याचे निर्देश प्रशासनाला दिले आहेत. — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 31, 2022

According to Solapur Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardespande, “Accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town on Sangola – Miraj Road near the border area of Solapur district, a group of 32 pilgrims (Warkaris) was on Pilgrimage to lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur they started their walk from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district.”

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

The SUV was being driven by a 75-year-old man who rammed the car into the group walking on the roadside after he lost control. Police are on the spot and investigating the case.

Police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited.