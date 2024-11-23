Maharashtra election results 2024: BJP-led Mahayuti leads in 80 seats, MVA lags behind, show early trends

Early trends in Maharashtra’s 2024 Assembly Elections indicate that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is in the lead as of 9:30 AM on Saturday, with the counting of votes underway.

According to the Election Commission of India data, the BJP is leading in 39 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is ahead in 22. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, also a partner in the Mahayuti, is leading in 19 seats.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi is a distant second, with the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar faction (NCP-SP) and Congress leading in 11 seats each. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) is ahead in just seven seats.

Advertisement

According to unofficial trends, the BJP-led alliance has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in 158 seats, while the MVA trails behind at 98 seats.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections began at 8 AM, and the results are expected to be declared by this evening. Alongside these elections, counting is also underway for bypolls in 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Punjab.