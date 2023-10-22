Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis participates in Navaratri celebrations

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participated in the ongoing Navaratri celebrations on Saturday.

The deputy CM took part in Garba events at Malad East and Kandivali East.

He also visited two Garba events in the Kandivali East Assembly constituency.

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, he posted, “I visited the Navratri festival organised by my colleague and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar at Ashok Nagar, Kandivali East. Happy Navratri festival to all present on this occasion.”

He also visited the Navratri festival organised at Kutch Ground in Borivali.

“On this pious occasion, I received the darshan and blessings of the Goddess and thousands of Mumbaikars,” he said at the event.

The 9-day-long Shardiya Navratri is all about worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year. From Ashwin Shukla Paksha’s Navami until the Pratipada, Shardiya Navratri is observed.

While it is celebrated with great fanfare across the country, distinct traditions are more commonly practised in different states.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in a wide range of ways. Ram Leela, a celebration in which scenes from the Ramayana are enacted on stage, is organised in various parts of the country.

The burning of King Ravana’s effigies marks Vijayadashami.