Mahanadi Coalfields to train youths around its coalfields

Country’s leading coal exploration company, Mahanadi Coalfields on Thursday entered into an agreement with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) to train youths from the peripheral villages of its mining areas.

In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the CIPET, both the companies agreed to provide youth of peripheral villages of its minefields. While the CIPET would impart training to the youths, the Mahanadi Coalfields would finance the training, said a senior officer of the Coal Ministry.

These two CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives namely ‘Udaan’ and ‘Sahyog’ would initially help 40 youths from peripheral villages to join a two-year full-time ITI training in fitter/electrician trades and 30 divyangjan to join a six month-long skill training programme respectively, the Ministry said.