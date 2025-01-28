Mahakumbh witnesses unprecedented rush for tomorrow’s Mauni Amavasya

A sea of devotees have thronged the Mahakumbh Mela area on the eve of the auspicious Mauni Amavasya and the main bathing day on Tuesday.

In the world’s largest human congregation, around 40 million people have taken a dip in the Sangam on Tuesday alone, taking the total number of pilgrims attending this Mahakumbh to 170 million.

Advertisement

The second and the most important Amrit snan of the 13 akharas will commence at 5 am on Wednesday and will continue till evening . The saints and naga sadhus of these akharas will bathe in a special ghat where common people would not be allowed.

Advertisement

Sources say the 15 km area of the Sangam region is a jam packed since early morning on Tuesday so much so that there is no place to set foot. Roads and streets are all packed. In the photos taken from drones, pilgrims seemed like crawling. Devotees were forced to walk up to 20 km to take a dip in Sangam which is taking 5-6 hours to reach the ghat. The police have barricaded places to control the crowd.

The ADG and the DM are constantly monitoring the proceedings but the pressure of the crowds at the confluence is increasing with the devotees coming from all directions. Shastri Bridge, Nag Vasuki Road, Jhunsi Road along with Triveni Marg, Kali Marg are all jam packed with head-to-head people.

Authorities have already banned entry of four-wheelers in the city as well as in the Mela area.

In view of the Mauni Amavasya bath, 5,000 additional forces have been deployed from today. This police force will be deployed on the boundaries of the city besides various intersections. It includes traffic police and civil policemen. Duty of about 10,000 policemen has been imposed on the boundaries of the city.

Besides , 4000 additional police forces along with several companies of PAC, RAF, NDRF and SDRF have been deployed.

The fair administration and the police have intensified safety measures to ensure a secure and comfortable experience for them. Devotees have also been urged to remain vigilant, steer clear of rumors, and report concerns promptly.

A dedicated team comprising fair police, traffic police, and specialized doctors has been deployed around the clock to assist devotees in case of emergencies.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbhnagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, stated, “Robust arrangements have been made for the second Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh, especially for Mauni Amavasya.”

He urged devotees to cooperate with the police, remain cautious, and seek assistance. The police and administration are available 24/7 to support the devotees at Mahakumbh.

The police have also issued special instructions to the pilgrims for their safety.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed over 1,000 medical personnel at the Mahakumbh Mela to ensure devotees’ safety and health.

Medical facilities, including provisions for minor to major surgeries, have been established in every sector of the fair, ranging from minor surgeries to major operations.

In addition, 300 specialist doctors have been stationed at a super-specialty hospital in Mahakumbh Nagar, ready to handle any emergency situations. Over 2 lakh patients have already benefited from the OPD services at central and other hospitals, and more than 2.5 lakh pathology tests have been conducted so far.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, the Nodal Medical Officer for the Mahakumbh Mela, highlighted that devotees from across the country and abroad are availing health services in Mahakumbh Nagar. The state government, supported by the state-of-the-art medical facilities, has taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of those attending the fair.

In addition to the official medical setups, saints from various temples, monasteries, and akharas are also assisting the devotees with medicines and health checks. These saints are organizing camps offering a variety of health services, including Ayurvedic, homeopathic, and other medical consultations and treatments.