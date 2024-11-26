Mahakumbh will go digital while setting a new benchmark in cleanliness: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on Tuesday that the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will not only set new benchmarks in cleanliness but will also embrace technology to present a “Digital Kumbh.”

Attending a media group’s ‘Samvad’ program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on Constitution Day. He emphasised that the three foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution are rooted in ‘samvad’ (dialogue and communication).

The CM provided detailed insights into the government’s preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025, while also reflecting on the transformative changes Uttar Pradesh has witnessed over the past seven and a half years. He noted that this Mahakumbh will not only be a clean and grand event but will also showcase a Digital Kumbh, marking a blend of tradition and technology.

Advertisement

CM Adityanath remarked, “There was a time when Kumbh was synonymous with dirt, stampedes, and chaos. The management of the Kumbh was often entrusted to individuals with little respect for faith, tradition, culture, or heritage. However, with a sense of reverence for this heritage and the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the arrangements for Prayagraj Kumbh in 2019 earned UNESCO recognition as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”

The CM said that Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 will take place from January 13 to February 26, spanning 45 days. Key bathing dates include Paush Purnima (January 13), Makar Sankranti Shahi Snan (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), Magh Purnima (February 12), and Mahashivratri (February 26).

Described as one of the world’s largest religious, spiritual, and cultural gatherings, the Prayagraj Mahakumbh promises to be a magnificent celebration of tradition and faith.

Chief Minister Adityanath lauded the media group’s program on ‘Vikas, Virasat, and Mahakumbh’ as a reflection of positive thinking. Highlighting the government’s extensive preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, he emphasised the collaborative efforts of the central and state governments. He recalled that the 2019 Kumbh witnessed the participation of 23-24 crore devotees and stated that this time, 35-40 crore devotees are expected to visit over the course of 45 days.

The CM shared details about infrastructure upgrades, noting that preparations are being carried out on a war-footing to enhance Prayagraj’s connectivity via air, rail, and road, including the development of four and six-lane highways. The Mahakumbh area has been significantly expanded from 3,200 hectares in 2019 to 4,000 hectares for 2025, divided into 25 well-organised sectors.

He also spoke about parking and transportation facilities for the convenience of pilgrims. “The government is ensuring that devotees don’t have to walk more than 1.5-2 km to reach the Sangam coast. Over 1,850 hectares have been earmarked for parking on various routes, within a radius of 2-5 km from the Sangam. From these parking sites, as many as 7,000 Transport Corporation buses will provide electronic transport services to the Kumbh area,” he added.

Speaking on infrastructure enhancements for Mahakumbh 2025, the CM said significant upgrades are being made compared to the 2019 Kumbh. “In 2019, nine road flyovers and six underpasses were constructed. This time, 14 road overbridges are being built. While there were 4 concrete bathing ghats last time, 9 concrete ghats are being constructed for Mahakumbh 2025. All these works are progressing on a war-footing and will be completed by November 30,” he said.

The CM also mentioned the ongoing construction of a riverfront and the extension of temporary ghats. “In 2019, the temporary ghats spanned 8 km; this year, they will extend to 12 km,” he said.

Highlighting transportation arrangements, the CM announced that 550 shuttle buses will be deployed for the convenience of devotees, and seven bus stands have been constructed.

To improve connectivity, road widening projects are being expedited, converting single-lane roads to double lanes, two-lane roads to four lanes, and four-lane roads to six lanes. These enhancements aim to ensure smooth and efficient movement during the grand event.

Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the remarkable progress in restoring the purity of the Ganga River, stating, “Before 2014, the Gangetic dolphin, once symbolic of the Ganga’s identity, had disappeared. Now, it has returned. No drainage or sewer will flow into the Ganga anymore, and devotees will witness a clean and uninterrupted river during Mahakumbh 2025.”

He detailed the government’s comprehensive preparations, including health services, with the construction of a new temporary hospital and enhancements to government hospitals and medical colleges. Referring to the 2019 Kumbh, he noted the effective zero-liquid-discharge measures implemented, along with the construction of 1.14 lakh toilets that were cleaned regularly. “For 2025 Mahakumbh, we are building 1.5 lakh toilets to further strengthen sanitation arrangements,” he said.

The CM also announced the integration of technology to create a Digital Kumbh alongside the clean Kumbh.

Chief Minister Adityanath shared updates on the extensive preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, announcing that tent accommodations have been significantly expanded to 1.6 lakh this year from 80,000 last year . “We are also implementing robust measures to minimize carbon emissions,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the improvements in infrastructure, the CM said, “In the last Kumbh, 40,700 LED street lights were installed. This time, approximately 67,000 LEDs, 2,000 solar hybrid street lights, and two new electrical substations are being set up to enhance lighting and energy efficiency.”

For clean drinking water supply, the government is undertaking significant measures. “A 1,249 km drinking water pipeline is being installed, along with 200 water ATMs and 85 tube wells,” he stated.

Expressing his vision for the event, CM Yogi said, “Prayagraj Maha Kumbh will be a new campaign to showcase the heritage, development, and tradition of Sanatan Dharma, giving it a renewed identity on a global stage.”