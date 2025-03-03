Mahakumbh boosts Prayagraj’s economy by 200-300%: Experts

The divine and grand spectacle of Mahakumbh 2025 has not only elevated the spiritual prestige of Teerthraj Prayagraj but also given a significant boost to the city’s economy. The 45-day-long event proved especially beneficial for the hospitality sector, including the hotel and restaurant industry, as well as tour operators and retail traders.

However, the economic impact is expected to extend further, stimulating growth in real estate, automobiles, electronics, and luxury goods sectors due to the increased disposable income of city residents. Experts estimate that Mahakumbh could enhance Prayagraj’s economy by an impressive 200 per cent to 300 per cent .

In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the surge in spiritual tourism is likely to continue benefiting Prayagraj’s economy even beyond the event. During the 45-day Mahakumbh, over 66 crore devotees visited the city, resulting in immediate profits of 30 to 40 times for businesses dealing in grains, vegetables, mattresses, furniture, tents, and more. Boatmen, auto-rickshaw drivers, hawkers, and merchants in the Sangam area also reported substantial earnings.

Shiv Shankar Singh, General Secretary of Prayagraj Vyapar Mandal, emphasised here on Monday that the surge in local incomes will further accelerate economic growth. He stated, “This will drive significant expansion in sectors such as real estate, automobiles, electronics, and luxury goods in the coming days.”

He also emphasised that CM Adityanath’s focus on promoting spiritual and domestic tourism places Prayagraj at the heart of the state’s development plans.

He added, “The 12 newly constructed corridors, paved ghats in the Sangam area, and enhanced connectivity with nearby pilgrimage and tourist destinations are set to boost tourism further in the future. This, in turn, will directly benefit the economy of both Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh, making the Mahakumbh a true economic and spiritual boon for the region.”