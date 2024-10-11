Mahadev betting app kingpin Chandrakar held in Dubai

Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the Mahadev betting app, has been arrested in Dubai by Interpol. In collaboration with Dubai Police and local security forces, Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), provided Interpol with comprehensive details regarding Chandrakar’s operations. Authorities are working to extradite him to India within a week.

Chandrakar, originally from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, transformed from running a modest juice shop to leading a major international betting syndicate. After Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice, he was detained in Dubai in December and is currently under house arrest. His associate, Ravi Uppal, had also been apprehended in Dubai earlier.

Reports suggest that following the arrest, Interpol officials informed the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Preparations are afoot to bring him back to India, and eventually to Raipur, as authorities expedite the necessary paperwork. According to ED sources, Indian officials had discreetly monitored his whereabouts in Dubai for an extended period before seizing the opportunity to apprehend him.

On Friday, the Raipur ED office forwarded documents related to Chandrakar’s extradition to the Ministry of External Affairs via the PMLA court. These documents were translated from English and Hindi into Arabic to ensure clarity during the extradition proceedings.The Indian authorities are keen to expedite his return. Documentation has been finalized and submitted to the UAE Embassy by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the process.

He is a key target for the ED due to his involvement in the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) betting app, which has been accused of facilitating illegal online gambling activities, including betting on cricket, badminton, tennis, football, and even elections. The syndicate’s reach expanded rapidly, with the highest number of accounts registered in Chhattisgarh. Investigations revealed a sophisticated fraudulent structure supporting the app’s operations.

Chandrakar drew the attention of Indian agencies in February 2023 when he organized a lavish wedding in Dubai, allegedly spending ₹200 crore in cash on the event. Private jets were hired to transport family members, and several celebrities were also invited to perform. Event planners, dancers, and decorators from Mumbai were employed, and payments were routed through hawala channels. The ED asserts that its investigation into the MOB platform has unveiled the involvement of senior politicians and bureaucrats in the state. Chandrakar and Uppal, both from Bhilai, are accused of operating a betting syndicate worth ₹5,000 crore.

Notably earlier this March, weeks before the general elections, the Chhattisgarh police registered an FIR against Bhupesh Baghel and 18 others in connection with the scandal. However, Baghel has refuted all allegations, dismissing the FIR as politically motivated. He claimed the ED’s actions were driven by political vendetta at the BJP’s behest.

The Mahadev betting scandal has also entangled Bollywood personalities. Actor Ranbir Kapoor is among the prominent names implicated, accused of promoting an affiliated app. Actor Sahil Khan, also linked to the scandal, was arrested earlier but was granted bail in July. The ED has summoned other Bollywood figures, including Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Hina Khan, as the investigation deepens.