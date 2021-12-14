Maha Legislative Council results exhibit people’s faith in PM: Nadda

BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said that the party winning four of six seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council reflects people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and policies.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Naddu said: “BJP winning four out of six seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, shows people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, policies and plans. I congratulate state president Chandrakant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis and all the workers of BJP Maharashtra.”

BJP national general secretary and Maharashtra in-charge C.T Ravi tweeted, “Heartiest Congratulations to Team BJP Maharashtra for the spectacular victory in the MLC elections. Thanks to the exceptional hard work by our karyakartas under the leadership of state president Sri Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP has won 4 of the 6 seats.”

After the results were declared, Fadnavis tweeted, “Both these victories are special and results of hard work of every karyakarta. With these victories from Nagpur & Akola by great margins, once again, BJP Maharashtra proves its mettle in these MLC elections. Of the total 6 seats, BJP won 4 seats of Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad.”

The saffron party bagged the local authority constituency polls in Akola and Nagpur seats.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vasant Khandelwal emerged winners in Nagpur and Akola respectively in the elections held last Friday.

Besides, the BJP and Sena bagged one seat each in Mumbai, the BJP also netted Dhule seat and Congress secured Kolhapur, all four unopposed owing to local-level political understandings in the biennial polls.