Maha govt formation: Shinde resigns but Mahayuti yet to decide on new CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stepped down from his post on Tuesday paving the way for the BJP-led Mahayuti to decide its next leadership following a landslide victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Earlier today, Shinde, along with his deputies — Devender Fadnavis of the BJP and Ajit Pawar of the NCP — arrived at Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation. Governor Ramesh Bais has asked Shinde to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is sworn in.

However, three days after the Mahayuti secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections, suspense continues over the Chief Minister’s post.

While the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, its allies—the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction—won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

Sources indicate that multiple power-sharing formulas are under discussion within the alliance. One proposal involves Devendra Fadnavis serving as CM for the first two-and-a-half years, followed by Eknath Shinde for the remaining term.

Another formula being floated suggests a “two years plus two years plus one year” arrangement, with Fadnavis serving as CM for two years, Shinde taking over for the next two, and Ajit Pawar leading in the final year.

The distribution of ministerial berths is also a contentious issue. Reports suggest that the BJP may keep 21 out of the 43 permissible ministerial posts, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena could get 12, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction might receive 10. Key portfolios are expected to be allocated to Shiv Sena and NCP leaders as part of the power-sharing agreement.

Amid the buzz around Maharashtra government formation, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye dismissed media reports claiming a finalized formula for the CM’s tenure.

“The information is not true. No decision about who will become Maharashtra CM has been taken so far,” he told The Statesman yesterday.

The three leaders of the Mahayuti alliance are likely to head to Delhi soon to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra with Home Minister Amit Shah. A decision on the new CM is expected after that meeting.