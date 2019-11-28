The NCP leader Ajit Pawar whose speculations to be the next Deputy Chief Minister are on high will not take oath on Thursday. Pawar however said that two legislators from each of the Maha Vikas Aghadi parties will take oath along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Ajit Pawar told that these leaders include NCP state President Jayant Patil and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The ministry will be expanded after the vote of confidence in the new government scheduled after some days, he said, indicating that he could be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage.

After a prolonged political drama in Maharashtra, the state will finally get its Chief Minister today, as Uddhav Thackeray will take oath at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, where Bala Saheb Thackeray addressed his first rally.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress and other smaller parties was invited by the Governor on Tuesday to form the government after BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the CM.