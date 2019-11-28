After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coming to reality in Maharashtra, the alliance has on Thursday announced a ‘secular, all-inclusive Common Minimum Programme’ with the aim to serve as the guiding principle for the government, party leaders said.

The CMP announced by the newly form alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress after a series of meetings followed by dramatic swearing-in of NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister. The tripartite finally came to an understanding and announced the Common Minimum Programme in the state.

The CMP focuses on farmers, unemployment, girls and women, besides industry, health, social justice and other sectors for the overall benefit of the state.

It also states immediate assistance and loan waiver for farmers in the state as well as Crop Insurance Scheme to be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops.

A joint press-conference was called in which Shiv Sena Legislative Party Group leader Eknath Shinde, NCP Legislative Party leader Jayant Patil, NCP National Spokesperson Nawab Malik and Congress Legislative Party Group leader Balasaheb Thorat were present and addressing the media.

“In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems and this government will do best for farmers,” said Eknath Shinde, claiming the alliance to give a strong government in the state.

“There will be a compulsion and a law will be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation for locals in the existing and new companies,” Shinde added.

Shinde further said that the Nanar Refinery Project and bullet train project will be taken up in the cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Jayant Patil said that the first cabinet meeting of the government to be held later today.

Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as the Chief Minister today evening at Shivaji Park. He has sent an invitation to multiple senior leaders of different political parties to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, a reply through a letter has come from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi congratulating the newly formed alliance and expressing her unavailability to attend the ceremony.