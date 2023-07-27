Maha govt assures strict action for slur on Savitribai Phule, Oppn walks out

The Maharashtra government on Thursday assured stringent action against those who have spread defamatory content on the legendary social reformer Savitribai Jyotirao Phule via social media.

Responding to questions by Nationalist Congress Party leader Dr Jitendra Awhad, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat and state party President Nana Patole, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned that “nobody will be spared” in this matter.

He said that the government has already corresponded with Twitter India seeking information about the user from whose handle the slurs on Savitribai Phule (1831-1897) were circulated.

As soon as the information is received from Twitter India, the person concerned will be booked and arrested, the members were informed.

Fadnavis reiterated that Savitribai Phule enjoys a revered place among all, the government’s sentiments were the same as the Opposition and hence such insults will never be tolerated.

Not satisfied with the government’s reply, there was a huge ruckus with the angry Opposition members accusing they were not allowed to speak and staged a walkout from the house.

In May, the NCP had protested strongly against certain websites which had posted derogatory articles pertaining to Savitribai Phule.