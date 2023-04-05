Today, April 5, is the death anniversary of Pandita Ramabai, a renowned scholar, social reformer and women’s rights advocate who lived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Her legacy continues to inspire and impact the lives of countless people, especially women, in India and beyond.

Born in 1858 in a small village in what is now the state of Maharashtra, Ramabai faced numerous challenges from a young age. She lost her parents at a tender age and was married off at the age of 11 to a man much older than her. Despite many obstacles, she displayed an insatiable thirst for knowledge and an unwavering determination to empower herself and those around her.

Ramabai’s early education was mostly informal, as she learned Sanskrit, Marathi, and English from her father, who was a Sanskrit scholar. She also received training in music, which she later used as a means of livelihood. However, tragedy struck when her husband and young son died during a famine, leaving her devastated and destitute. This experience fueled her desire to uplift the status of women in society and advocate for their education and empowerment.

Ramabai’s thirst for knowledge and desire to serve her fellow countrywomen led her to travel to England in 1883, where she studied at the Cheltenham Ladies’ College and Bedford College. During her sojourn in England, she developed fluency in English and acquired expertise in theology, philosophy, and literature. She converted to Christianity during her stay in England and adopted the name “Pandita” (learned woman) in Sanskrit, which she used throughout her life.

Upon her return to India, Ramabai focused on uplifting the status of women, especially widows, who faced social ostracism and discrimination. She established the Arya Mahila Samaj (Association for the Education of Women) in Pune in 1885 to provide education and social support to widows and other marginalised women. She also set up a home called “Sharda Sadan” to provide shelter and care for widows and orphans, where they could receive education and vocational training.

Ramabai was a prolific writer and speaker. She used her powerful voice to advocate for women’s rights, education, and social reforms. She authored several influential works, including “The High-Caste Hindu Woman”, “The Testimony of an Indian Woman”, and “Pandita Ramabai’s American Encounter: The Peoples of the United States (1889)”. Through these works, she brought the plight of women in Indian society out of the closet and ‘s made relentless efforts to realise their emancipation and empowerment.

In addition to her work for women’s education, Ramabai pioneered social work in the country. She established a mission in Khedgaon, Maharashtra, where she worked for the uplift of the oppressed and marginalised communities, including the lower castes and tribal people. She advocated their rights, fought against child marriage, promoted widow remarriage, and campaigned against social evils like caste discrimination and untouchability.

Ramabai’s progressive ideas were often met with resistance and criticism from conservative elements in society. However, she remained undeterred in her pursuit for social and gender equality and continued to work for recognition and support from progressive individuals and organisations. Her legacy is evident from the positive changes she brought about in Indian society.

On her death anniversary, it is crucial to commemorate the life and legacy of Pandita Ramabai, her pioneering work in the field of education, social work, and women and her contribution to the emancipation of women and social reforms in India.