Bike taxi services to be streamlined with regulatory framework

For smooth operation of bike taxis in the country, the Maharashtra government has constituted a six-member committee to draft the norms to regulate the work of online cab aggregators’ platforms in the country.

In line with the Maharashtra government, the Delhi government is also framing an aggregator policy to ease mobility of Bike taxis in Delhi. After the regulatory framework is made, the bike taxi services will be more regularised and formal, providing better opportunities to the gig workers and affordable solutions for people.

Aggregators like Rapido and Ola offer an innovative transport solution, provide employment opportunities to workers with different skill sets and wider market access to business. With the government policy intervention and aggregators’ initiatives, the Indian bike taxi services are expected to grow exponentially in coming years, leading to improved infrastructure, transportation, cleaner environment and better job opportunities in India.

The bike taxi services in India have shown tremendous growth in recent years, with the emergence of bike taxi aggregators like Rapido, Ola and others. These aggregators have disrupted the traditional model of transportation and provided solutions to many modern problems like the traffic congestion, overloaded roads and harmful emissions in metro cities.

Several states in the country including Goa, Assam and Meghalaya have already allowed the bike taxis, which had proven to be a convenient and affordable mode of transportation and also helped in creating job opportunities and elevating traffic congestion.

In many Asian countries bike taxis are already operating, providing an effective solution for last minute connectivity and pollution issues.