Maha cabinet expansion likely by Dec 14; Fadnavis to keep home

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet will see its first crucial expansion by December 14, with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde unlikely to clinch the coveted home portfolio.

According to sources in the Mahayuti, the power-sharing between the alliance partners has been finalized. They said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to keep 20 ministerial posts; the Sena 12 berths; and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 10 berths.

“The cabinet expansion is likely by December 14. The allocation of home department to Shiv Sena is ruled out. The Shiv Sena may get urban development, but is unlikely to get revenue,” a senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, told a news agency.

Fadnavis had taken oath as the Maharashtra chief minister, along with Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as deputy chief ministers on December 5. Fadanvis had then told media that the cabinet expansion would take place before the Winter Session of the Assembly which commences in Nagpur on December 16.

The party sources claimed while Fadnavis would retain Home, the finance ministry will once again go to Pawar. Shinde is set to get the urban development ministry which he held during his tenure as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis left for Delhi on Wednesday, his office said, adding it was a courtesy visit, the first after becoming the chief minister, as he would be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sources in the Mahayuti also indicated that while the Sena had got one portfolio less than what it wanted, the NCP’s demand was for 10 departments, which it has got. The BJP has strong numbers and far outnumbers its partners — it has 132 MLAs, compared to the Sena’s 57 and NCP’s 41.

“The BJP is likely to retain Home, Housing, Revenue, General Administration Department, Law and Judiciary, Rural Development, Power, Water Resources, Tribal Welfare, OBC, and Higher and Technical Education. The key portfolios in the Sena’s bucket includes Urban Development, School Education, Health, Industries and Public Works Department. The NCP will have in its fold Finance, Cooperation, Agriculture, Food and Drugs administration, and Women and Child Welfare,” a party official said.

The Maharashtra cabinet can have a maximum of 43 ministers, including the chief minister.