Mafias are rigging exams during BJP rule: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Thursday that rigging of examinations in the BJP regime could be a conspiracy against the country’s governance and human resources, which would have far-reaching negative consequences.

Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government for canceling the UGC-NET examination and raised the issue of alleged rigging in many examinations so far and demanded a strict investigation by the court.

He said that ”this could also be a conspiracy against our country”.

The SP president wrote on social media site X, “And now after the news of irregularities, the UGC-NET exam has also been cancelled. Under the BJP rule, the paper mafia has been involved in rigging every exam. This could also be a big conspiracy by someone against the country”.

He further wrote, “If the police recruitment exam paper is leaked then law and order will not improve. Due to which there will be unrest and instability in the country and state.

– If there is a scam in the NEET exam, then honest people will not be able to become doctors and the shortage of doctors will increase in the future to treat the people of the country and dishonest people will become a threat to the lives of the people.

– Due to non-conduct of the UGC-NET exam, the shortage of teachers, which has been going on since before, will increase even more. Shortage of teachers will hinder the mental development of the country, which will prove to be very fatal for the country in the long run.

”Due to all this, the administration as well as the health and education systems will collapse. This could also be a big conspiracy against our country’s governance and human resources, which will have far-reaching negative consequences. That is why there should be a strict investigation under the supervision of the court and the culprits should be given the harshest punishment and no criminal should be spared, no matter how big or powerful he is”.

The SP President added,” People are saying that the corrupt people who can embezzle crores of rupees from Corona vaccine in the name of election donations, why will they spare the examination system”.