’Mafia-free’ Ghazipur now forging ahead in right direction: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, emphasized that Ghazipur has now become a ‘mafia-free’ district.

“Along with this transformation, the district is reaping the benefits of modern infrastructure”, he added.

The CM announced a slew of development projects for Ghazipur and responding to the demands of public representatives, the Chief Minister approved the proposal for the Andhau-Chaukiya bypass, stating that it will boost development and help resolve traffic issues.

He also mentioned that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been sought for corridor construction connecting Chitnath Ghat and Collector Ghat to Ghazipur, and action will soon follow. The development process in the district will continue uninterrupted, he affirmed.

“Ghazipur is progressing in a positive direction,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the recent police recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh has concluded successfully, with 60,244 candidates appointed to the country’s largest police force. Among them, 1,534 are from Ghazipur district. He extended congratulations to the selected candidates and their families.

CM Yogi noted that Ghazipur holds great historical importance, dating back to the Ramayana era and even earlier. He said the district once struggled with an identity crisis, but today it is known for the Purvanchal Expressway and the Maharshi Vishwamitra Medical College, which have given it a new identity.

The Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction nursing college at the medical college campus and reviewed various development projects. He shared that projects worth ₹1,100 crore have either been completed or are underway. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, rapid work is being carried out to ensure clean drinking water reaches every household. Instructions have been issued to maintain quality while executing these works.

CM Yogi said plans are underway to link the Purvanchal Expressway to Shaktinagar and connect the Ganga Expressway to Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Varanasi, and Chandauli, ultimately integrating it with the Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur.

“This modern infrastructure will give Ghazipur a new identity,” he added.