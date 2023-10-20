Madhya Pradesh polls: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya flags off hi-tech campaign vehicles

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya flagged off hi-tech campaign vehicles in Indore on Thursday.

“We are flagging off 37 vehicles to promote the work of the central and state governments in all seats of the Indore Assembly constituency,” Vijayvargiya said.

He further added, “We (BJP) will again form a government with a 2/3 majority in Madhya Pradesh.”

According to the BJP, these ‘chariots’ will show the visual presentation of the achievements of the Modi government, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan government as well as the failures of Congress in the form of film. It will be presented in the local dialects.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress and BJP are vigorously engaged in the election campaign.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced candidates for 136 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

Advertisement

The BJP has fielded BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore-1 seat.

Earlier on Thursday Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma on Thursday flagged off high-tech campaign vehicles from the state BJP office in Bhopal. These vehicles will reach each assembly constituency in the state and showcase the achievements of the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, state BJP chief Sharma said, “These hi-tech LED ‘MP ke Mann me Modi’ vehicles (Prime Minister Narendra Modi in MP’s mind) will go to 230 assembly constituencies in the state and it will promote the achievement of double engine government. Whether it is the plan of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government or Modi government, the rath will go to each booth of 230 assembly constituencies and show the achievements.”

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking office as Chief Minister.