Madhya Pradesh Minister Krishna Gaur calls state budget “historic”

Madhya Pradesh Minister Krishna Gaur hailed the state budget and called it the “biggest ever budget.”

“This budget is historic. This is Madhya Pradesh’s biggest ever budget…I am happy that this time gender budget has been given to women and in the coming days, women will be empowered further…” said the MP Minister.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the budget a total of Rs 3.65 lakh crores for the welfare of the state in the fiscal year 2024-25 amid chaos by the Opposition Congress party leaders in the state assembly.

The budget amount for the current fiscal year is around 16 per cent more than that of the previous year’s budget, which was Rs 3.14 lakh crores.

The budget presented for the year 2024-25 has been made keeping in view the doubling of the budget size in the next five years, increasing capital investment, expansion of road, irrigation and electricity facilities, quality health facilities, attracting investment for employment generation and good governance in the state.

After the budget, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also appreciated the state budget and said that the state government broke all records and presented over Rs 3.60 lakh crore budget.

“The Madhya Pradesh government broke all records and presented over Rs 3.60 lakh crore budget today. No tax has been imposed in this budget and requirements of all departments have been met and raised. The theme of the budget is “Viksit Madhya Pradesh, Viksit Bharat”. We have set a goal that the state budget will be doubled in the next five years, and Madhya Pradesh will contribute to the GDP in a big way,” Yadav told ANI.

“All the sections of the society including youth, poor, women and farmers have been taken care of in the state budget. The state government will promote IT here. The government will also encourage the youth to go for Indian Administrative Service and other government services,” he added.