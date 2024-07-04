Madhya Pradesh govt not to legalise illegal colonies

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh announced on Thursday that illegal colonies in the state will not be legalised and a tough law would be brought to put a check on the mushrooming of such irregular constructions.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, MP Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that illegal colonies were a big problem. He informed the House that state Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has issued instructions for framing a tough law to deal with the problem of illegal colonies.

The Minister said that the government would come up with a bill to this effect.

He said that illegal colonies would not be legalised, but basic amenities would be made available in such dwellings.

Vijayvargiya, who is also the MP Legislative Affairs Minister, was replying to the questions raised separately by two BJP MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang and Rajendra Pandey over the mushrooming of illegal colonies and the plight of the people living there.

In August 2023, former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had initiated the ‘Su-Raj’ scheme, with the aim of legalising unauthorised colonies across Madhya Pradesh.

Pointing out that housing is a fundamental right, Chouhan had said that 8,013 unauthorised colonies in urban areas had been identified for legalisation across the state and this drive would benefit more than 80 lakh people of MP.