Madhya Pradesh exit polls 2023: Early predictions show landslide victory for BJP

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls 2023: The BJP is heading towards a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, going completely against pre-poll predictions, predicted Axi My India exit poll. According to the exit poll predictions, the BJP is likely to get massive 47 per cent vote share against the 41 per cent of the Congress.

As far as conversion of seats is concerned, the saffron party is projected to win 140 to 162 seats. The Congress party, as per the exit poll, may win 68 to 90 seats.

The BJP’s strategy to field Union Ministers and project Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face seems to have worked for them in Madhya Pradesh.

The exit poll results are also surprising as most pre-poll predictions were giving comfortable lead to the Congress.

Voting for 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held in a single phase on November 17. The state has recorded 77.15 per cent voter turnout, which was 1.52 per cent higher than the 2018 figure.

The official results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 will be announced on December 3 by the Election Commission of India.

