Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Chouhan goes on a splurge

With the Model Code of Conduct for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls likely to be enforced anytime in the coming days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went on a splurge today, virtually dedicating and laying the foundation stones of a whopping 13000 projects worth more than Rs 53000 crore across the state.

Addressing the function held on the occasion at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal today, Chouhan asserted that 6 October would be noted as a historic day in MP, as the BJP government has provided welfare projects worth Rs 53000 crore in a single day to the people of the state.

Speaking about the various projects, the CM said that today 18 districts of the state have been provided with 33 irrigation projects worth Rs 18336 crore. He said the state has increased its irrigation area tremendously over the years and the target is to take the irrigated area in the state to 100 lakh hectares.

Chouhan conducted bhoomi pujan of drinking water projects worth Rs 16193 crore in 24 districts of the state. He also dedicated to public and conducted bhoomi pujan of road projects worth Rs 4657 crore in 15 districts of MP.

He did bhoomi pujan and dedication of various projects under PM Awas Yojana (Urban), Swachcha Bharat Mission (Urban) and Smart City Mission worth more than Rs 2491 crore. He did bhoomi pujan of hospitals, colleges, CM Rise Schools worth more than Rs 1674 crore.

The CM also did bhoomi pujan and inauguration of 90 electricity sub-stations worth Rs 1129 crore and other projects worth more than Rs 8523 crore.

The crucial assembly elections in MP would be held in November this year.