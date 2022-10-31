M V Govindan inducted into CPI (M) politburo

The CPI-M has on Monday inducted its Kerala secretary MV Govindan into the party politburo in the vacancy created following the demise of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The decision to induct Govindan into the highest body of the CPI-M was taken in the ongoing three-day party central committee meeting that concluded on Monday.

Of the 17 members of Politburo, four, including Govindan, are from Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby and A Vijayaraghavan are the other members from the state.

69-year-old Govindan took over as CPI-M Kerala secretary on August 28 after incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped-down due to Ill health. Govindan was serving as the Kerala’s local self-government minister when the CPI-M chose him to lead the party in Kerala.

A three-time MLA from Taliparamba; in 1996, 2001 and 2021, Govindan led the Kannur district unit of the CPI-M from 2002 to 2006. He was elected to the party state committee in 1991 and was elevated to the state secretariat in 2006. In 2018, he was elected to the CPI-M central committee.