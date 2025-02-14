Lunar Eclipse 2025: Epic total eclipse to occur on THIS date – Here’s how to watch!

March 2025 will offer a rare celestial spectacle, but unfortunately, viewers in India will miss out. On March 14, 2025, the first lunar eclipse of the year will take place, offering an extraordinary sight for skywatchers in parts of North and South America, and select regions of North Africa.

This total lunar eclipse of 2025, which begins at 10:41 AM IST and concludes at 2:18 PM IST, will be visible in areas like the United States, Canada, and South America, as well as parts of western North Africa in the early morning hours.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow, causing it to darken. During a total lunar eclipse, the entire near side of the Moon enters the Earth’s umbra, or darker shadow, resulting in a striking transformation as the Moon appears red or orange due to light scattering through Earth’s atmosphere.

Unlike a solar eclipse, which can only be seen from a limited geographic area, a lunar eclipse is visible to anyone on the night side of Earth, allowing millions to witness the event if the weather cooperates.

The event is particularly significant because it will happen just days before the Moon reaches apogee, the point in its orbit when it’s farthest from Earth, making it appear slightly smaller than usual.

The total lunar eclipse will last for about two hours, a notable difference from a solar eclipse, which typically lasts only a few minutes at any given location due to the smaller shadow cast by the Moon.

While the eclipse promises to be a mesmerizing experience for those in the right locations, it won’t be visible in India.

However, this won’t be the last lunar eclipse of the year, and sky enthusiasts can look forward to other opportunities to catch similar celestial events.