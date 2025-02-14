JIOHOTSTAR ends free IPL streaming: Subscription required in 2025

Cricket fans may have to bid farewell to free IPL streaming as JioHotstar takes center stage in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

With Viacom18 and Star India merging their digital platforms, the newly rebranded JioHotstar is expected to introduce subscription-based streaming of IPL, marking the end of JioCinema’s free model that has been in place since 2023.

Reports suggest that while a few matches may be available for free, viewers will eventually need a subscription to stream the high-profile tournament.

The new entity is likely to roll out plans starting at ₹149, with an ad-free version available for ₹449 for three months. However, official confirmation from the broadcasters is still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, IPL 2025 is going to kick off on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to announce the full schedule, fans are already anticipating another action-packed season.

Previously, JioCinema had made IPL streaming free to capture a larger audience, disrupting the digital broadcasting space. However, with the Viacom18-Star India merger, the business model appears to be shifting back to paid subscriptions—similar to the pre-2023 era when Hotstar held exclusive streaming rights.

As the IPL fever builds up, the question remains—will fans be willing to pay, or will this move impact digital viewership? The coming weeks should bring more clarity.