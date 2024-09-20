Inter-state truck hijacking racket busted, 3 arrested

Asansol North police station has arrested three persons in a case of truck hijacking from Chowringhee More on national highway 19.

Dhruba Das, deputy commissioner (headquarters) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has informed that a truck driver from Jamui in Jharkhand offloaded iron rods near Kalyaneswari under Salanpur police station in Bengal-Jharkhand border.

Alok Kumar, the truck driver has lodged a complaint that after offloading, he was returning and near Chowringhee More the three criminals hijacked the truck and threw him on the highway near Jubilee More, under Asansol North police station and fled away.

Advertisement

Immediately after getting the information, Asansol North police started investigations and found the truck near the Bhanora area.

All the three accused, Sheikh Musharraf, Sheikh Nayeem, Sheikh Arman have been nabbed from inside the truck.

“We have forwarded them to court today and will take them on remand for further investigations,” DC Dhruba Das added.