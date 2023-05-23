UPSC Results: Yogi congratulates successful candidates

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all the candidates, who have cleared the Civil Services Examination-2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Yogi wrote: “Many congratulations to all the successful candidates in UPSC’s prestigious Civil Services Examination-2022. I have full faith that all of you will make your invaluable contribution towards building a ‘self-reliant India’ with the spirit of ‘Nation First’, unwavering dutifulness and full commitment. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future.”

It is noteworthy that a total of 933 candidates have been selected by the UPSC, out of which 345 candidates belong to General category, 99 EWS, 263 Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 154 SC and 72 ST. A reserved list of 178 candidates has also been prepared. As many as 180 candidates have qualified for the IAS.

The UPSC has also released the list of top 10 candidates, which includes six girls and four boys. Ishita Kishore from Bihar has topped the list and is followed by Garima Lohia, also from Bihar, Uma Harthi N and Smriti Mishra. The Civil Services (Main) Examination was organized by the UPSC in September, 2022, whereas interviews were held between January and May 2023.