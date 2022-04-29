Lt Gen B S Raju named new Vice Chief of Army

Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju, who has extensive experience in counter-terror operations, will take over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on 1 May, it was officially announced here today. He succeeds Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who has been named the new Chief of the Army Staff.

An alumnus of the Sainik School Bijapur and the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Raju was commissioned in the JAT Regiment on 15 December 1984. He is currently the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) at the Army Headquarters.

He commanded his Battalion during Operation Parakram in the Western Theatre and in Jammu and Kashmir. He also holds the distinction of commanding the Uri brigade, a counter-insurgency Force along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley. The General Officer also served as the Commandant of the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.

During his illustrious career spanning 38 years, he has held many important regimental, staff and instructional positions at the Army Headquarters and in field formations.

The General officer is a qualified helicopter pilot having carried out operational flying in Somalia, as part of UNOSOM II. He is also the Colonel of the JAT Regiment.

Lt Gen Raju has attended all-important career courses in India and has had the privilege of doing his NDC at the Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom. He also holds a distinguished Master’s programme degree in Counter-Terrorism at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, United States.

For his illustrious contribution to the service, he has been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Yudh Seva Medal.