LS Speaker, Union Ministers perform Yoga on World Health Day

On World Health Day, the Ministry of Ayush organised Yoga Utsav at Red Fort here today, 75 days ahead of the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

Outlining the importance of Yoga, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, who was present as the Chief Guest alongwith other Union Ministers, said, “Yoga is the symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage. He greeted everyone on World health day and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking yoga to the world.”

While addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonwal said, “Yoga is a practice that brings about harmony between the body and the mind. It gives us physical power and provides mental balance and emotional stability to meet modern life challenges successfully.”

“We are organising this event to mark the 75 days Countdown to International Yoga Day,” he added.

The Minister further informed that the Ministry has planned for Yoga performance at 75 heritage sites with prominent India branding and also planned to relay programmes of IDY across the world with the movement of the Sun.

He said that this is linked with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s ‘One Sun, One Earth’ campaign.

Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) was given a huge importance in today’s mega show. CYP is designed inputs from experts as it comprises day-to-day Yoga practice to reap all the benefits of Yoga.

The protocol is intended to popularise Yoga practices like Yoga Nidra, Pranayama, Dhyan etc. Each Yogic activity is a key to improving flexibility, strength, balance and attaining harmony. Yoga Portal by the Government of India is a platform to help people embrace, practice, and enjoy yoga every day.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said that Yoga has become an international brand today and is being widely practiced in almost all the countries of the world.