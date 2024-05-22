LS polls: Delhi Metro services to commence at 4 am on May 25

Delhi Metro train services on all lines will commence at 4 am from all terminal stations on the day of the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital on May 25, a DMRC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The trains, he said would run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 am. After 6:00 am, normal metro services will run throughout the day.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25 for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West, and North East Delhi.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.