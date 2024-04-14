LS polls: Congress fields Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi seat

The Congress on Sunday announced its candidates for the three out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The party has fielded the in-charge of NSUI Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi parliamentary seat.

According to a communique issued by Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, the party has fielded Kumar as its nominee from the North East Delhi LS seat. He will face BJP’s Manoj Tiwari.

Advertisement

Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj would contest from North-West Delhi parliamentary constituency, and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk seat.

The Congress has also announced seven other candidates for Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalised the name of three candidates, said Venugopal.

It may be mentioned that AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing in several states for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the agreement, in Delhi’s seven parliamentary seats, AAP would contest in four seats and Congress in three constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.