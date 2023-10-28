LS ethics panel wants Mahua to appear before it on Nov 2

Rejecting Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s request for time till 5th November, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has asked her to appear before it on 2nd November in connection with the alleged ‘Cash for Query’ scandal.

The new date was communicated to Moitra after she sought more time to appear before the panel, after being told to give her oral evidence on the issue on 31st October.

In a communication, the Privileges and Ethics Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat told the MP that “in view of the seriousness of the matter” any further request for rescheduling the panel sitting will not be entertained.

Moitra has been asked to confirm her appearance by 31st October.

The Trinamool Lok Sabha member has to depose before the Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar to submit oral evidence in regard to the complaint filed against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The communication referred to Moitra’s letter and said the Ethics Committee chairperson has “acceded to your request for extension of date for appearing before the committee.”

“It has accordingly been decided to hear you in the above matter, in person, on November 2 at 11 am,” the communication said.

“The Chairperson has also directed to convey that keeping in view the seriousness of the matter, having implications on the dignity of Parliament as well as its Members, any further request for extension of date for appearing before the Committee, i.e., rescheduling the sitting of the Committee for any reason whatsoever would not be entertained,” it said.

“Necessary confirmation in this regard may kindly be sent to this Secretariat, latest October 31, 2023,” it added.

In her letter to the Ethics Committee on Friday, the Trinamool Congress MP had said that she will be attending pre-scheduled Vijayadashami meetings in her constituency from 30th October to 4th November and requested to be given time to appear in person before the committee at any date and time after 5th November, 2023.

Moitra also asked “for the right” to cross-examine Darshan Hiranandani, the businessman at the centre of the alleged ‘Cash for Query’ scandal. She also urged the committee to call Hiranandani to depose before the panel and provide a verified list of alleged gifts and favours allegedly provided to her.

Meanwhile, Dubey on Saturday alleged that attempts are being made to influence the witness amid the ‘Cash for Query’ row and urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action.

Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee to submit oral evidence on their allegations on Thursday.

The “Cash for Query’ scandal erupted after Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging the involvement of Moitra in the scandal. He claimed that he had proof of the allegations which were submitted to him by Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.