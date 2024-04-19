LS Election 2024- Phase I Voting: WB sees 33% turnout till 11 am; 25% in UP; check statewise data

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1 Voting:



West Bengal saw 33.56 per cent voter turnout till 11 am as voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 gets underway in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.

According to the official Elections Commission data, Uttar Pradesh registered 25.20 per cent voter turnout till 11 am. The turnout in Uttarakhand was 24.80 per cent, 23.72 per cent in Tamil Nadu, and 33.28 per cent in Tripura.

Lakshadweep recorded the lowest voter turnout of 16.33 per cent till 11 am.

The voter turnout in Arunachal Pradesh was 18.26 per cent, while Chhattisgarh saw 28.12 per cent votes being polled till 11 am.

The ECI data showed 20.42 per cent votes in Bihar, 22.60 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, 27.64 per cent in Manipur, 30.46 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 19.17 per cent in Maharashtra, 19.17 per cent in Rajasthan, 23.72 per cent in Tamil Nadu, and 27.22 per cent in Assam were polled till 11 am.

The voting for the first phase of general elections began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

The elections are being held in seven phases starting today. The last phase voting will be held on June 1, while the counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on June 4.