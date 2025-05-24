Low pressure over Bay of Bengal may cause early onset of monsoon in Odisha

The possibility of formation of a low pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal may lead to early onset of the south-west monsoon over Odisha, the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA Deemed to be University here said on Saturday.

The low pressure area was likely to form on the Odisha coast either on May 26 or 27, Dr SC Sahu, Director of CEC, said.

Advertisement

Dr Sahu said overcast conditions with light rain and thunderstorms was expected to occur over the state and rainfall was likely to increase from May 27 afternoon under the influence of the low pressure area.

Advertisement

“The rains may continue till May 30 night but heavy precipitation may occur on May 28 and 29 in the coastal belt of Odisha and few other districts,” he said.

The intensity of rainfall may be too high in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri and Khurda, he said.

These rain bearing systems may signal the onset of monsoon over Odisha on May 28 or 29—about two weeks before the normal date of arrival of the rains in the state, Dr. Sahu said.

“The rains occurring now may be termed as pre-monsoon rain with decreasing day temperature and increase in humidity,” he said.

Dr Sahu said the depression over Arabian Sea had now entered south Maharashtra and its wind pattern favoured flow of moisture towards the Indian land mass including Odisha.