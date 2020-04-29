Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the demise of actor Irrfan Khan is a “loss to the world of cinema and theatre”.

Expressing his condolences to the family, friends and admirers of the iconic actor, PM Modi said Khan will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Several leaders across political lines paid their tributes to the Angrezi Medium star, who died today afternoon after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai with colon infection on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his anguish over the sad news of Irfan Khan’s demise. “He was a versatile actor, who’s art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers,” he said in a tweet.

Anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan’s demise. He was a versatile actor, who’s art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, described Irrfan Khan as an epitome of artistic brilliance and versatility, who enthralled audiences with outstanding performances.

Actor Irrfan Khan was an actor par excellence. He was an epitome of artistic brilliance and versatility. He enthralled audiences with outstanding performances in films like Lunch Box. His contribution to films will be remembered for long. Deeply pained by his untimely demise. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 29, 2020

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had described Khan as a versatile and talented actor, and said that he will be greatly missed.

Several other leaders including Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Smriti Irani also paid their tributes to the actor.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Since then, he was in London for treatment and returned after a year. Although he did make a comeback on the silver screen with Angrezi Medium along with Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, he stayed away from the promotions of the movie given his health conditions.

Apart from politicians, actors including Amitabh Bachchan and sportspersons also paid their tributes to the Piku actor on social media platforms.