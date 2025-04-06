Lord Ram’s entire life an example of truth, service, and sacrifice: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that Lord Ram is not only worshiped as an ideal son, ideal king, and ideal human being but also venerated for his entire life which is a living example of truth, religion, service, and sacrifice.

She said listening to his story is not only a spiritual experience but also an inspiration to imbibe life’s values.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami and the last day of Chaitra Navratri on Sunday, Gupta visited Kalkaji Temple and offered prayers seeking divine blessings for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people and the city.

She also witnessed the grand celebration of religion, culture, and faith on the occasion by participating in a procession organized by Shri Ram Navami Shobhayatra Committee West Delhi’s in Khyala area.

Taking to social media platform X, the CM shared that she took part in Shri Ram Katha organized at North Delhi’s Lawrence Road.

She also participated in the fourth grand procession taken out by ‘Sarvasanatan Shaktis’ from Shri Shivshakti Durga Temple located at North West Delhi’s Khadar Haiderpur.

Such processions not only keep our traditions alive but also infuse spiritual energy and unity in the society, she said.