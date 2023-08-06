Lord Ganesha myth controversy: NSS decides to proceed with legal ways

The Nair Service Society (NSS) on Sunday came out strongly against the LDF government’s silence on Speaker AN Shamseer’s ‘Ganesha is a myth’ remark.

The NSS, an organisation of the Hindu Nair community, has refused to buy into the CPI-M’s attempts to bury the controversy over Speaker A N Shamseer’s myth remark.

An emergency meeting of the Board of Directors and Executive Council of the organisation held at NSS headquarters at Perunna in Kottayam on Sunday decided to proceed with legal ways to protect the faith.

If the government does not take immediate action on Shamseer’s remarks on Lord Ganesha, the NSS will proceed with legal ways to protect the faith, said NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and UDF convenor MM Hassan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on PWD Minister Mohammed Riaz for coming in support of Shamseer’s sensitive remarks on ‘Ganesha.’

“Is Riyas bigger than the CM or party secretary MV Govindan in the party?” asked Hassan. He said that the Riyas’ involvement will further worsen the situation.

“Since CPI- M state secretary MV Govindan has corrected the ‘myth’ statement, it is high time for Shamseer to come out in the public, and withdraw his controversial statement on the Hindu God. That is the only way to put an end to the raging protests over the issue,” said MM Hassan.

Speaker Shamseer has been accused of insulting Hindu God Lord Ganesha during the inauguration of Vidya Jyothi programme held at a school at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam district some days back. During his speech at the event, Shamseer termed Hindu god ‘Ganesha’ as a myth which lacks scientific facts.